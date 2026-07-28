You Asked, We Predicted: WVU Football's Biggest Over/Unders

I'm a big numbers guy. I love talking stats, writing about them, and even predicting them, although it's nearly impossible to do. On Monday, I asked WVU fans on X to submit some over/under questions to me to predict what we'll see this upcoming season.

As you can imagine, many of the questions were the same, so the repeat questions, I left off. Let's get to it.

Over/under 5.5 number of players I’ll recognize from the 2025 team.

A: It probably depends on how die-hard a fan you (and others) are, but I'll actually take the over — not by much, though. Scotty Fox, Jaden Bray, Nick Krahe, Ben Cutter, Nate Gabriel, Corey McIntyre Jr., and Nick Taylor are probably the most well-known, and there are a few others. Keep your program next to you, though. You'll need it for the first couple of games if you don't study the roster day in and day out.

Michael Hawkins have a better season than 2023 GG?

It will be close. The passing will be more consistent, although he may not have an average of over 16 yards per completion. Overall production, however, should be very similar, assuming those around him help.

Over 2.5 QBs to take at least 1 snap

Over, but simply because they will play multiple quarterbacks in Week 2 against UT Martin. Mike Hawkins Jr. is QB1, and they will not play a second quarterback unless he goes down with an injury.

Over/Under 1,200 yards rushing for Cam Cook

Over/Under 650 yards rushing for Latimer

Oooh, this is tough. Cook is going to be right around that number. When I predicted some stats a few days ago, I had him finishing with 1,139, so I suppose I will lean under. Having a mobile quarterback and a dynamic freshman will cut into the number he could post.

For Latimer, I'll go over. Noel Devine rushed for 627 yards as a freshman behind Steve Slaton, but only had 73 carries. I think it's safe to say that Latimer will be well past that rushing attempt total, given that he stays healthy. I don't know that he flies past 650, but I think he gets it done.

2.5 INTs for Matt Sieg, 5 snaps for Devine (returns count), backup QB starts 2 games, 25 sacks allowed

I will go under for Seig. It's incredibly challenging for any player to get three interceptions in a year, let alone a true freshman who isn't playing 100% of the snaps. He will make an impact and make a pick-off pass or two, but I don't see him getting to three.

As for Devine, I think he flies over the total. There's a chance he ends up as a returner, be it a punt of kick, and if that happens, he'll surpass that number by Week 1 or 2. I don't see him getting many touches at running back, although he should get a couple against UT Martin.

The only way I see Scotty Fox or another quarterback starting games is if Hawkins goes down with an injury. So I'll say under on that.

For your last one, the sacks allowed total, I'm going way under. West Virginia only allowed 10 sacks last year with a miserable o-line, and now, with a true dual-threat quarterback back there who understands when to get rid of the ball, I would be very shocked to see that sack total come anywhere close to 25. I think they end the season in single digits.

O/U 2.5 players with 10+ rushing TD’s

Under. To be honest, I don't think they'll reach that mark. Cam Cook, for sure. Amari Latimer? Maybe. Finding a third will be tough because I don't see them going to Martavious Boswell or another back to finish off drives, meaning they are going to have to rip off several big runs. Mike Hawkins could if they do a bunch of RPO/read option stuff at the goal line, but there's no point in doing that a ton when you have two powerful backs like Cook and Latimer, and let's not forget fullback Kayden Luke.

Over/under on a 7-win season

I wish I could give you an answer on this one, but I'm going to hold my thoughts in my back pocket for now. I'll be posting my game-by-game predictions sometime around mid-August. Let's just say you have a good feel for where the win total should be.

Over/under 2+ 1,000 rushers

Under. Amari Latimer is the only one I see as possible of making it happen, and I'm just not ready to go that high on expectations for a true freshman, no matter how talented I believe he is.