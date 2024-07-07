Battle has Efficient Night in Hornet's Summer League Opener
Saturday night, RaeQuan Battle came off the bench and shot an efficient 4-6 from three-point range for 12 points while snagging an offensive rebound and a steal in 14 minutes of action for the Charlotte Hornets on opening night of the NBA Summer League in the California Classic.
The former Mountaineer guard started his night hitting back-to-back threes as part of 17-0 to give the Hornets a 29-9 advantage early in the second quarter and buried his final two threes in the fourth quarter to cap off his evening.
Last season in his lone season at West Virginia University Battle averaged 16.1 points per game. He put up nine 20-plus performances in 22 appearances during the season, including a season-high 29 points against Radford in his WVU debut and replicated his effort in the following matchup versus Toledo before producing 24 points in game three versus Ohio State at Rocket Mortgage Arena.
The Tulalip, Washington, native transferred to WVU after averaging 17.7 ppg in his second season at Montana State, including putting up a career-high 32 points against Sacramento State.
Battle and the Hornets are back in action Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2.