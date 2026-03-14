Hornets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 14
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The San Antonio Spurs are looking to bounce back from a rare home loss when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon.
It looked like the Spurs were going to coast to their sixth-straight win on Thursday night, but the Nuggets outscored them 42-25 in the fourth quarter, and that was the difference.
Meanwhile, the Hornets won both halves of a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday, but didn’t cover as -3.5 or -14.5 favorites.
The oddsmakers have the Spurs as home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday afternoon.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday afternoon’s NBA matchup.
Hornets vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +6.5 (-115)
- Spurs -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Hornets +198
- Spurs -240
Total
- 228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hornets vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 14
- Time: 3:30 p.m.
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Hornets record: 34-33
- Spurs record: 48-18
Hornets vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- PJ Hall – Out
- Ryan Kalkbrenner – Probable
- Liam McNeeley – Out
- Antonio Reeves – Out
- Tidjane Salaun – Out
- Coby White – Probable
Spurs Injury Report
- Dylan Harper – Questionable
- Harrison Ingram – Questionable
- David Jones Garcia – Out
- Emanuel Miller – Questionable
- Victor Wembanyama – Questionable
Hornets vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
De’Aaron Fox is on fire this homestand.
After averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 assists per game in the first six games after the All-Star break, he’s put up at least 19 points in his last five games, and at least 9 assists in his last four.
Fox has gone OVER 22.5 Points + Assists in 62% of his games this season, including 67% at home. He’s hit this mark in seven straight home games and 9 of his last 10.
Hornets vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
The Spurs aren’t going to take the Hornets lightly after blowing a fourth-quarter lead on Thursday night. They’ll come into Saturday afternoon’s game focused and looking to improve upon their 25-7 home record.
The Spurs were rolling before their rare loss, covering the spread in four of their previous five victories.
The Hornets are on a downswing right now and this is the perfect chance for the Spurs to get back on track.
Pick: Spurs -6.5 (-105)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop