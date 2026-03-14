Hornets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 14

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to bounce back from a rare home loss when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon.

It looked like the Spurs were going to coast to their sixth-straight win on Thursday night, but the Nuggets outscored them 42-25 in the fourth quarter, and that was the difference.

Meanwhile, the Hornets won both halves of a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday, but didn’t cover as -3.5 or -14.5 favorites.

The oddsmakers have the Spurs as home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday afternoon.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday afternoon’s NBA matchup.

Hornets vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets +6.5 (-115)

Spurs -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Hornets +198

Spurs -240

Total

228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Hornets vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Hornets record: 34-33

Spurs record: 48-18

Hornets vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

PJ Hall – Out

Ryan Kalkbrenner – Probable

Liam McNeeley – Out

Antonio Reeves – Out

Tidjane Salaun – Out

Coby White – Probable

Spurs Injury Report

Dylan Harper – Questionable

Harrison Ingram – Questionable

David Jones Garcia – Out

Emanuel Miller – Questionable

Victor Wembanyama – Questionable

Hornets vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

De’Aaron Fox is on fire this homestand.

After averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 assists per game in the first six games after the All-Star break, he’s put up at least 19 points in his last five games, and at least 9 assists in his last four.

Fox has gone OVER 22.5 Points + Assists in 62% of his games this season, including 67% at home. He’s hit this mark in seven straight home games and 9 of his last 10.

Hornets vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

The Spurs aren’t going to take the Hornets lightly after blowing a fourth-quarter lead on Thursday night. They’ll come into Saturday afternoon’s game focused and looking to improve upon their 25-7 home record.

The Spurs were rolling before their rare loss, covering the spread in four of their previous five victories.

The Hornets are on a downswing right now and this is the perfect chance for the Spurs to get back on track.

Pick: Spurs -6.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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