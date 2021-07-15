Derek Culver Participates in Pre-Draft Workout with Charlotte Hornets

The West Virginia big man continuing to get looks from the NBA.

Former West Virginia forward Derek Culver has been garnering more and more attention from NBA teams over the past few weeks and most recently worked out with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

The Hornets took a major step in their rebuild this past season with the addition of LaMelo Ball but had major issues inside the paint. They will be one team that is desperately looking to add some depth in the frontcourt and Culver could be one they are interested in. Charlotte currently holds the 11th, 56th, and 57th picks in this year's draft. Considering Culver is projected to go undrafted, the 11th pick is out of the picture. However, if the Hornets liked what they saw and believe he can fit into their system, they may take him with one of those two late 2nd round selections.

In addition to the Hornets, Culver has also worked out with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

Culver averaged 14.3 points this past season, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 46% from the floor. In early March, Culver was named an All-Big 12 First Team selection alongside Jared Butler (Baylor), Davion Mitchell (Baylor), Austin Reaves (Oklahoma), and Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State).

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29th.

