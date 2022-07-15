Skip to main content

Deuce McBride Carries Knicks Past Magic

What a night for the former Mountaineer.

There's a lot of attention surrounding the New York Knicks as they are at the center of Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Former West Virginia guard Miles McBride could be involved in a trade package to Utah that helps the Knicks land the all-star guard and his recent play in Summer League could make the Jazz more interested in him. 

On Thursday, McBride had his best outing in Summer League play as he led the Knicks with 23 points on 9/13 shooting with most of his scoring coming from attacking the rim and hitting some mid-range jumpers. McBride went just 1/3 from deep but helped set up his teammates for a few shots finishing the game with five assists. He also notched five rebounds and three steals but was a little sloppy with the ball, turning it over six times.

Over the four games in Summer League, McBride is averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 steals while shooting 52% from the floor and 34% from three-point range.

McBride will have at least one more opportunity to showcase his talents in Summer League as each team will get a "consolation" fifth game. However, the Knicks are one of five teams with a 3-1 record, so there's a good chance that they'll make the top four and play for the Summer League championship. The teams will be re-seeded at the conclusion of today's games.

