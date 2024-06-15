Esa Ahmad Joins Best Virginia
The Final Fourcast announced former West Virginia University forward Esa Ahmad will join the unofficial WVU men’s basketball alumni team Best Virginia for TBT this summer.
"Esa was a 1,000+ point scorer during his time at WVU," GM Chase Harler said. "He brings a versatility to our team that is much needed. He's been playing at a high level his whole career, and fans should be really excited to have him back in the Gold and Blue."
The Cleveland, OH, native produced 1,032 points and averaged 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game during his time as a Mountaineer. He averaged 19.3 ppg in the first six games of his senior year, including producing a career-high 30 points against Valparaiso in the Jimmy V Classic.
Ahmad was averaging a career-best 12.0 ppg as a senior and hit double figures in four of his last five games as a Mountaineer after missing double figures in five of the previous six games, but his time in Morgantown was cut short after he was dismissed from the team for violating athletics department policies in February of the 2018-19 season
Since leaving Morgantown, Ahmad has played professionally in Cyprus, Hungary, Argentina and Germany.
Ahmad averaged a career-best 14.2 ppg last season in Germany with BBC Bayreuth.