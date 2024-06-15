Esa Ahmad Joins Best Virginia

🚨 NEW SIGNING 🚨



Esa Ahmad (@Gmb_Esa23) joins TBT after a brief reunion last summer!



"Esa was a 1,000+ point scorer during his time at WVU," GM Chase Harler said. "He brings a versatility to our team that is much needed. He's been playing at a high level his whole career,… pic.twitter.com/vbVGTNAi89