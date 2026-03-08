Odds for WVU and the Other 15 Teams to Win the Big 12 Conference Tournament
March Madness is here! The regular season came to a close on Saturday for the Big 12 Conference, and now, teams will take the next handful of days to rest, prepare, and fly out to Kansas City, all hoping to make a run and hoist the championship trophy next Saturday.
Early this morning, after the bracket was set, odds dropped for all sixteen teams to cut down the nets, and as expected, Arizona is the favorite to do so.
Full Big 12 Title Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Arizona -105
Houston +220
Iowa State +750
Kansas +800
Texas Tech +1300
Cincinnati +4500
TCU +6000
BYU +15000
West Virginia +16000
UCF +50000
Colorado +50000
Baylor +50000
Arizona State +60000
Oklahoma State +80000
Kansas State +80000
Utah +100000
What to make of the odds
For West Virginia, it seems about right, considering they are the No. 7 seed and are likely to face BYU in their first game, which is a tough first matchup. Not to mention, they'll be looking to avenge their loss to the Mountaineers from a couple of weeks ago. If WVU does face the Cougars and finds a way to advance, they'll have another massive challenge awaiting them in the quarterfinals against No. 2 seed Houston, who beat them handily earlier this year in H-Town.
The one thing I struggle to wrap my head around is Cincinnati having the sixth-best odds to win it all. They have better odds than TCU, BYU, and West Virginia somehow. The Bearcats play in the first round against Utah, whom they only managed to beat by four in mid-February, and then would have UCF in the second round, a series they split in the regular season. Should they survive and advance to the quarterfinal round, they'll have the No. 1 seed, Arizona, waiting on them with two extra days of rest. You mean to tell me that's an easier path than what the Horned Frogs, Cougars (BYU), and Mountaineers have? I don't think so.
Kansas is the one to watch outside of the top two. I would say Texas Tech, but the injury to JT Toppin prevents me from leaning that way. The Jayhawks can beat anyone in the country, especially if Darryn Peterson is playing and playing serious minutes. Not to mention, they always have a huge crowd on hand, making it feel like a home game for them.
