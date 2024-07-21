How to Watch Best Virginia vs. Zoo Crew
Best Virginia meets the host of the Pittsburgh Regional Zoo Crew in the second round of The Basketball Tournament in TBT’s version of the Backyard Brawl Monday night.
In the opening round on Saturday, Best Virginia rolled No. 6 Brotherly Love Pro-Am 94-69. Wesley Harris led BV with 15, alongside Esa Ahmad, Marcus Keene, and Xavier Bledson, who all chipped in 12 points each. Teyvon Myers dished out 13 assists for Best Virginia, second most in a single game in TBT history.
Zoo Crew escaped with a 98-95 win over seven seed Million $ Worth of Game. Mike Young scored a team-high 24 points, while Nike Sibande added 21 points. Zoo Crew shot 59.4% from the field, including 43.8% from three.
Full coverage info is listed below
Who: No. 3 Best Virginia vs. No. 2 Zoo Crew
Where: Peterson Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA)
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
Stream: TBT Live
LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU for live updates