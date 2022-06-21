Skip to main content

WVU Legend to Help Coach Best Virginia in TBT

A Mountaineer legend will be on the bench during The Basketball Tournament.

Best Virginia will be taking the floor in the West Virginia regional of The Basketball Tournament inside the Charleston Civic Center next month.

Once again, the team will feature a number of WVU alums and West Virginia natives as they look to give the home fans a show en route to trying to win the $1 million cash prize. 

This year, head coach James Long will have a big name on his coaching staff - former WVU star and current guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, Jevon Carter. 

Carter is ineligible to play in the tournament due to his playing status in the NBA, but it does not refrain him from being able to coach in the tournament. 

Just a few weeks ago, Carter played a big role for the Bucks filling in for the injured Khris Middleton. The 2018 Naismith Defensive Player hit postseason career-high five steals in the win over the Bulls, also setting playoff career-highs in points (6), and tying a career-highs in minutes (21) and assists (4).

Carter appeared in 20 games with the Bucks this season averaging 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. 

The West Virginia regional is slated for July 24th-27th with the full bracket reveal coming Wednesday at 12 p.m. EST. Tickets are on sale now.

