Jordan Harrison's Heroics Earn Her a Standard WNBA Contract

After being thrust into an unusual situation last night in a game against the Seattle Storm, former West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jordan Harrison has earned herself a WNBA standard contract. The Portland Fire announced that they had converted Harrison's contract from a developmental one into a standard one on Sunday afternoon.

Congratulations, Jordan ❤️‍🔥



We have converted guard Jordan Harrison to a standard contract. pic.twitter.com/rxhPXMVL8C — Portland Fire (@theportlandfire) August 9, 2026

Due to several injuries at the point guard position, the former Mountaineer was tasked with handling an increased role. Harrison stole the show, helping the Fire earn a win over the Seattle Storm.

Harrison played a season-high of 28 minutes, in which she recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Harrison was finally given a true opportunity to show just how valuable she can be in all phases of the game, and she shone.

Harrison was signed to the team after a tryout during the team's training camp and appeared in just four games before being cut.

Just a few days later, Harrison was signed to a developmental contract. The developmental contract is new to the league this season and allows for more players to be included on rosters to develop.

For a player like Harrison, this was the perfect opportunity to continue to work on her skills and make the most of her opportunities. On a developmental contract, players are only permitted to appear in 12 games throughout the season, meaning the promotion of Harrison shows that the Fire have serious plans for the rest of the season.

It was only a matter of time for Jordan Harrison

The 13-7-6 and a steal line is reminiscent of a stat line that the guard would put up during her time with the Mountaineers. Harrison had become synonymous with head coach Mark Kellogg’s fast-paced defensive mindset that allowed her to play freely and use her speed. The speedy guard showed all of those flashes we saw in Morgantown last night and earned her spot on a WNBA roster.

After an uncertain start to her career, things have significantly shifted for the better for Harrison. Many Mountaineer fans won’t find this a surprise, but it is the intensity Harrison plays with that has taken her this far in her career. For Harrison, the pressure is just as high now. She will likely be trusted with a significant role on the team for the rest of the season.

As an expansion team, the Portland Fire always seemed like a quality fit for Harrison, allowing her a more open path to making the team. The professional career of Jordan Harrison seems to only be taking off.