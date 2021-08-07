Manoah Picks Up 4th Win of the Season

Former WVU ace Alek Manoah took the mound last night for the Toronto Blue Jays and picked up his fourth win of the season as he helped defeat the Red Sox, 12-4.

Despite picking up the win, Manoah only went the minimum five innings to qualify for a win. He found himself pitching deep into counts regularly which drove his pitch count way up to 93 for the night. On average, Manoah threw 18.6 pitches per inning some of which was due to good at-bats from Boston hitters while he did have some command issues here and there. Manoah struck out four and walked three while allowing two runs on four hits. His record on the season and for his career sits at 4-1 with an ERA of 2.58.

Manoah's next scheduled start is set for Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels where his mound opponent will be Shohei Ohtani.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Madden 22 Ratings for WVU Alums

Neal Brown Details Impact of Each Transfer

Neal Brown Conference 8-7-21

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.