Mountaineers in The NFL: Geno Smith Puts Up Big Numbers, Frazier and McKivitz Shine

It was a huge weekend for football, as the Mountaineers fell 41-24 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season is also in the books after the Bears' thrilling victory on Monday Night Football.

As always, let’s take our weekly look around at how former Mountaineers are performing in the NFL.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Jets may be 1-2 on the season, but their loss to the Detroit Lions this past weekend is far from Geno Smith’s fault. The veteran quarterback had one of the better quarterback stat lines we have seen this season this past week. Smith completed 31 of 37 passing attempts for 383 yards and three touchdown passes. It was a true track meet in Detroit as the Lions went home with a 31-24 victory. Smith is 10th in the NFL in passing yards through the first three weeks and seems to be getting more comfortable in the Jets' offense with each game.

Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) warms up for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with an upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers offense came to life, largely thanks to the improved offensive line play. Running back Jaylen Warren averaged 7.5 yards per carry in the contest and had an 84-yard run negated due to a holding call. Frazier is the leading man on the Steelers offensive line, as he boasts the 6th-highest overall grade among all centers in the NFL this season with a 69.1 grade per Pro Football Focus. Frazier continues to emerge as one of the premier centers in all of professional football.

Colton McKivitz, San Francisco 49ers

Sep 9, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) at practice at AAMI Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-0, and their quarterback, Brock Purdy, is playing at an MVP level. That all starts with his protection up front, and McKivitz has been just as solid and dependable as anyone else on the 49ers' offensive line. In their Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, McKivitz posted his highest PFF pass-blocking grade of the season with a 75.7 mark.

Dante Stills, Arizona Cardinals

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third-year defensive tackle posted his highest PFF grade of the season with a 60.2 mark. Stills posted two pressures as he went head-to-head with another former West Virginia Mountaineer, Colton McKivitz.

Rasul Douglas, Washington Commanders

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts the pass for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Commanders gave the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks their first loss in 12 games on Sunday afternoon. In the rainy conditions, Douglas posted a season-high four tackles. Douglas also recorded his second pass defended of the season. The veteran corner continues to see his snap share increase as the season progresses.