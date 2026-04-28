Jets Host Russell Wilson for Visit: Does Adding Veteran QB Make Sense for New York?

The Jets might not be done adding to their quarterback room just yet.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Jets hosted veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for a visit and are considering him as an option to be Geno Smith’s backup in 2026. Wilson remains a free agent—outside of his recent play with the Savannah Bananas.

The Jets already have four quarterbacks on their roster after trading for Smith, signing Bailey Zappe and drafting Cade Klubnik. The trio joined Brady Cook in the quarterback room, who saw action late last season after New York signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Though the Jets already have a crowded quarterback room, Rosenblatt indicates that Wilson would be the immediate backup behind Smith if they were to end up signing him.

While Wilson’s ceiling might be low at this point in his career, potentially adding him as a direct backup to Smith does make sense for the Jets. After all, both Cook and Klubnik lack experience, and Cook’s play in particular didn’t exactly inspire confidence as he completed just 57.5% of his passes and threw two touchdowns compared to seven interceptions. Klubnik could develop into the Jets’ backup of the future, but for now, he remains an inexperienced rookie who is coming off an inconsistent season at Clemson. Zappe does have a little more playing experience, but has also been on and off multiple teams's practice squads as of late.

In a weak quarterback market, Wilson would at least give the Jets a respectable backup if Smith were to miss time on the field. Wilson and Smith also are already familiar with each other thanks to their time together on the Seahawks. The two quarterbacks were together for three seasons in Seattle, before Wilson was traded to the Broncos and Smith took over as the Seahawks’ starter.

Per Rosenblatt, the Jets presented Smith with multiple options for who his backup could be, and he was excited about the potential of adding Wilson. Joining the Jets also makes sense for Wilson. After spending the 2025 season with the Giants, he would be able to remain in New York rather than moving, and would join a team where there is potential for him to see time on the field.

Last season with the Giants, Wilson started three games and completed 58% of his passes for 831 yards, three touchdowns and three picks before he was benched for Jaxson Dart. His lone redeeming game came in the Giants’ overtime loss to the Cowboys, which saw him throw for 450 yards against an atrocious Dallas defense. That game, however, was not reflective of his play as a whole.

The Jets have improved their supporting cast this offseason—particularly by drafting Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. last week—but it might not be enough for Wilson to play much better than he did on the Giants if he were to see the field.

New York is ultimately hopeful that the improved skill position group will help Smith lead them to more wins this offseason. If they do sign Wilson are forced to turn to him, it might not be beneficial for Aaron Glenn as he enters the season on the hot seat. If the Jets, or at least their fans, are interested in the “March for Arch” or “Lose more for [Dante] Moore,” relying on him as a backup could prove beneficial in the longtime hunt for their quarterback of the future.

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