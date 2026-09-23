Mountaineers in The NFL: Week 2 Roundup

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and the West Virginia Mountaineers are 3-0 for the first time since the 2018 season.

It’s time to take our weekly look around at how former Mountaineers are performing in the NFL.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw the ball during a game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Sep 20, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Geno Smith continues to sling the ball more than most NFL quarterbacks, even at the age of 35. Through two weeks of play, Smith has the ninth-most passing attempts of any quarterback. Smith posted another solid performance for the Jets with a 27/41, 247 yards, and a touchdown stat line against the Green Bay Packers. Smith tossed his first touchdown pass of the season in the contest to star receiver Garrett Wilson on a 5-yard out route. Although the Jets fell in overtime, they look and feel like a team that has some serious talent to them that will lead to wins as the season goes on.

Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) makes a call against the Green Bay Packers during the firsthalf at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers offensive line is at a breaking point, and Frazier paid the price for it this weekend. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times on Sunday by a vicious New England Patriots front seven. Frazier is playing alongside two first time long-term starters on the right side of the offensive line, and it has completely thrown off the Steelers offense throughout their first two games. Despite this, Frazier continues to showcase why he is entering the conversation as one of the league's premier centers. His 73.8 pass blocking grade is fifth among centers this season per Pro Football Focus. The run blocking is where the Steelers have had serious trouble.

Colton McKivitz, San Francisco 49ers

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco 49ers look like one of the NFL's very best teams through two weeks. Their rushing attack runs through West Virginia Alumni, who continued his strong start to the season during the team's dominant victory over the Miami Dolphins. McKivitz's 77.3 run-blocking grade is the eighth-highest among tackles this season, per PFF. The veteran tackle continues to age like fine wine as a key piece of the San Francisco offensive line.

Dante Stills, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Dante Stills (55) and Isaac Seumalo (73) leave the field after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

​After recording a sack and three pressures in Arizona’s Week upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers, it was a quiet week for Stills. The Cardinals were manhandled by the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks, who are in the midst of a 12-game win streak. Stills and the Cardinals will look to get back on track in a pivotal divisional matchup against the 49ers. Stills could be going face-face-face with another WVU alum, Colton McKivits, on Sunday.

Rasul Douglas, Washington Commanders

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) is unable to catch the pass against Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​After playing just 17 snaps in Week 1, Douglas saw the field a tad more in the Commanders' Week 2 matchup against Dallas. His 24 snaps mean he is still a part-time player who is looking to earn a larger role on a struggling Commanders defense in the coming weeks.