Mountaineers in The NFL: Week 1 Roundup

The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2018. Couple that with the NFL kicking off its regular season last week, and we are truly in the best time of the year.

Let’s take our weekly look around at how former Mountaineers are performing in the NFL.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith was incredibly efficient, leading the Jets to a 23-10 upset victory over the Titans in Week 1. Smith went 19/24 passing for 215 yards in the game, good for a 79.2% completion percentage. It was the Jets' ground game scoring the touchdowns and doing the work. But Smith made consistently good decisions with the football. Pro Football Focus gave Smith an 84.6 overall grade for his performance, the third-highest grade among all quarterbacks in Week 1.

Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 01: Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 1, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) | (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) | (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers did just enough offensively to escape the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and their star center was a big reason why. Frazier boasted the 10th-best overall grade among all centers in Week 1 with a 62.7 grade. Aaron Rodgers attempted 40 passes, and Frazier’s 76.9 pass block grade was the 6th-best among all centers. The 42-year-old had plenty of time in the pocket on Sunday, and we can thank Frazier for a good part of that. The Steelers have a star on their offensive line in the former Mountaineer.

Colton McKivitz, San Francisco 49ers

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McKivitz and the 49ers went to Melbourne, Australia, a full week before their game against the preseason Super Bowl favorites, the Los Angeles Rams. In stark contrast, the Rams flew out to Australia the day before their contest. It was clear who played the travel plan game better, as the Niners mauled the Rams in the land down under. McKivitz is one of San Francisco’s longest-tenured players, and enters his seventh year in the league looking as strong as ever.

McKivitz was tasked with blocking one of the best edge rushers the game of football has ever seen in Myles Garrett, but you would think it was a breeze for McKivitz. Garrett was held without a sack in Week 1 after crushing the all-time single-season sack record last season. The Niners right tackle was ranked 9th among 62 tackles in week one per PFF, with a 75.1 overall grade.

Dante Stills, Arizona Cardinals

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Stills and the Cardinals stunned the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 on Sunday. Stills' best moment of the game came late in the first half when the defensive tackle recorded his first sack since the 2024 season. Stills continues to be a consistent contributor on the Cardinals' defensive line.

Rasul Douglas, Washington Commanders

Nov 15, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) during practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Douglas entered the season with an opportunity to grow into a bigger role on a shaky defense in Washington. The veteran corner played just 17 snaps in Week 1, but recorded a pass breakup in his limited role. It may only be a matter of time before Douglas is trusted with a larger role in the Commanders' defense.