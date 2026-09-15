Depth Chart Intact Ahead of Matchup Against No. 25 Virginia
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a neutral site contest against the No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on the ACC Network.
There were no changes from the two-deep from Saturday as the Mountaineers avoided any major injuries in the 52-7 win over UT Martin. However, KJ Henson got the start against UT Martin, despite sitting third on the depth chart.
The depth chart is subject to change prior to kickoff.
OFFENSE
QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr., Jyron Hughley OR Max Brown
RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Christ Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR (X): Jaden Bray, Taron Francis, Landon Drumm
WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Weaver-Bomar
WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh, Keon Hutchins
TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward, Kade Bush, OR Cam Ball
LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, DeShawn Woods
LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard
C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa OR Landon Livingston
RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin
RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods
DEFENSE
EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy
DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson OR Yendor Mack
NG: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Taylor Brown
BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Tobi Haastrup, Jeremiah Johnson
MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky OR Isaiah Patterson
WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor
N/S: Geimere Latimer II, Miles Khatri
CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson
CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison
FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg
BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams OR Kameron Reddic
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower
KO: Jack Cassidy, Nate Flower
H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
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