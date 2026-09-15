Depth Chart Intact Ahead of Matchup Against No. 25 Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a neutral site contest against the No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on the ACC Network.

There were no changes from the two-deep from Saturday as the Mountaineers avoided any major injuries in the 52-7 win over UT Martin. However, KJ Henson got the start against UT Martin, despite sitting third on the depth chart.

The depth chart is subject to change prior to kickoff.

OFFENSE

QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr., Jyron Hughley OR Max Brown

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Christ Talley, Martavious Boswell

WR (X): Jaden Bray, Taron Francis, Landon Drumm

WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Weaver-Bomar

WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh, Keon Hutchins

TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward, Kade Bush, OR Cam Ball

LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, DeShawn Woods

LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard

C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa OR Landon Livingston

RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin

RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods

DEFENSE

EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson OR Yendor Mack

NG: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Taylor Brown

BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Tobi Haastrup, Jeremiah Johnson

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky OR Isaiah Patterson

WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor

N/S: Geimere Latimer II, Miles Khatri

CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson

CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison

FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg

BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams OR Kameron Reddic

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower

KO: Jack Cassidy, Nate Flower

H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg