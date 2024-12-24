Mountaineers Now

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 16

Getting you up to date on your favorite Mountaineers in the NFL

Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Lumen Field.
Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 7-8)

Week 16 at Carolina Panthers L 36-30

2 tackles (1 solo)

2024 Season Stats

37 tackles (16 solo), 4.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection

LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 7-8)

Week 16 at Carolina Panthers L 36-30

8 tackles (5 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL

2024 Season Stats

119 tackles (46 solo), 2.5 sack, 7 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 12-3)

Week 16 vs. New England Patriots W 24-21

Out with a knee injury

2024 Season Stats

55 tackles (40 solo), 5 tackle for a loss, 5 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble

LB David Long Jr. (Detroit Lions, 13-2)

Week 16 at Chicago Bears W 34-17

1 solo tackle

2024 Season Stats

45 tackles (29 solo), 3 tackles for loss

WR Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 2-13)

Week 16 at Atlanta Falcons L 34-7

23 special teams snaps

2024 Season Stats

5 tackles (4 solo), 1 touchdown

C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-5)

Week 16 at Baltimore Ravens L 34-17

60 offensive snaps (100%)

2024 Stats

840 offensive snaps (84.6%)

DB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-5)

Week 16 at Baltimore Ravens L 34-17

1 solo tackle

2024 Stats

45 tackles (30 solo), .0.5 sack, 2 TFL, 3 interceptions, 6 pass deflections, fumble recovery

OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 6-9)

Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins W 29-17

64 offensive snaps (100/%), 2 special teams snaps

2024 Season Stats

936 offensive snaps (99.7%), 67 special teams snaps.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 8-7)

Week 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings L 27-24

31-43 314 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

2024 Season Stats

3,937 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, 70.1% (370-528)

DB Daryl Worley (Tennessee Titans, 3-12)

Week 16 at Indianapolis Colts L 38-30

5 tackles (2 solo)

2024 Season Stats

38 tackles (22 solo), 1 interception, 2 pass deflections

PRACTICE SQUADS

Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys)

David Sills V (Denver Broncos)

Tony Fields II (Los Angeles Rams) – 2 tackles with the Brown in week 1 before sustaining an ankle injury. He was released by the Browns, then signed with the Rams in week eight.

