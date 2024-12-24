Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 16
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 7-8)
Week 16 at Carolina Panthers L 36-30
2 tackles (1 solo)
2024 Season Stats
37 tackles (16 solo), 4.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection
LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 7-8)
Week 16 at Carolina Panthers L 36-30
8 tackles (5 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL
2024 Season Stats
119 tackles (46 solo), 2.5 sack, 7 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 12-3)
Week 16 vs. New England Patriots W 24-21
Out with a knee injury
2024 Season Stats
55 tackles (40 solo), 5 tackle for a loss, 5 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble
LB David Long Jr. (Detroit Lions, 13-2)
Week 16 at Chicago Bears W 34-17
1 solo tackle
2024 Season Stats
45 tackles (29 solo), 3 tackles for loss
WR Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 2-13)
Week 16 at Atlanta Falcons L 34-7
23 special teams snaps
2024 Season Stats
5 tackles (4 solo), 1 touchdown
C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-5)
Week 16 at Baltimore Ravens L 34-17
60 offensive snaps (100%)
2024 Stats
840 offensive snaps (84.6%)
DB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-5)
Week 16 at Baltimore Ravens L 34-17
1 solo tackle
2024 Stats
45 tackles (30 solo), .0.5 sack, 2 TFL, 3 interceptions, 6 pass deflections, fumble recovery
OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 6-9)
Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins W 29-17
64 offensive snaps (100/%), 2 special teams snaps
2024 Season Stats
936 offensive snaps (99.7%), 67 special teams snaps.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 8-7)
Week 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings L 27-24
31-43 314 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
2024 Season Stats
3,937 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, 70.1% (370-528)
DB Daryl Worley (Tennessee Titans, 3-12)
Week 16 at Indianapolis Colts L 38-30
5 tackles (2 solo)
2024 Season Stats
38 tackles (22 solo), 1 interception, 2 pass deflections
PRACTICE SQUADS
Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys)
David Sills V (Denver Broncos)
Tony Fields II (Los Angeles Rams) – 2 tackles with the Brown in week 1 before sustaining an ankle injury. He was released by the Browns, then signed with the Rams in week eight.