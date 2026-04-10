West Virginia Lands 2027 Linebacker Broncs Baker

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff received a commitment from 2027 linebacker Broncs Baker.

Baker, a native of Tooele, Utah pledged to the California last September before decommitting from the program following the coaching change. After reopening his recruitment, he dwindled his offers to six, choosing the Mountaineers over Michigan, Virginia Tech, Oregon State, Washington State, and Boise State.

Last month, Baker informed West Virginia on SI, "I absolutely lover their linebacker coaches," adding, (Linebackers) Coach Warwick did a home visit, and y family loved everything he was preaching about culture and team."

The six-foot-one, 215-pound linebacker is rated a three star linebacker by 247Sports and On3.



Baker marks the second linebacker to commit to the Mountaineers and the fifth overall for the 2027 class, joining defensive lineman DaJour Webb (Gibsonia, PA), linebacker Mason Cerovac (Olmsted Falls, OH), athlete Roscoe Hayes (Atlanta, GA), and running back Lee Prince (Miami Carol City, FL).