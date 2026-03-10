Jets' Super Bowl Odds Remain Near Bottom of NFL Despite Geno Smith Trade

Geno Smith is coming home!

The New York Jets reportedly have agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to bring Smith back to the franchise that drafted him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Trade: the Raiders are sending QB Geno Smith and a 2026 7th-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick, per ESPN sources. Smith returns to the team for which he started his NFL career for in 2013. pic.twitter.com/xp7gvXxYJf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

Even though the Jets are making an upgrade at quarterback after Justin Fields struggled mightily in the 2025 season, the betting market isn't exactly confident in Smith raising New York's ceiling. Oddsmakers at DraftKings still have the Jets at +20000 to win Super Bowl LXI, which is tied for the second-worst odds in the NFL.

For what it's worth, Jets fans, the Raiders (+20000) have the same odds even though they're slated to pick Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Last season, Smith struggled for the Raiders, completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The Raiders went just 2-13 in the 15 games that Smith started.

However, it hasn't been all that long since Smith was a Pro Bowl quarterback, as he made back-to-back appearances while with Seattle in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. If he can find that form again, he could help the Jets get out of the basement in the AFC East.

New York is tied with the Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns for the second-worst odds to win the Super Bowl. Only the Arizona Cardinals (+30000) have worse odds ahead of the 2026 season.

New York has multiple first-round picks that it can use to build the roster through the draft, and there's a chance the Jets draft a young quarterback to compete with Smith at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

