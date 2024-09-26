Mountaineers Now

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 3

Get up to date with your favorite Mountaineers in the NFL

Christopher Hall

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 1-2)

Week 3 vs. Detroit Lions L 13-20

5 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss

2024 Season Stats

5 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss

LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 1-2)

Week 3 vs. Detroit Lions L 13-20

Team-leading 11 tackles (1 solo)

2024 Season Stats

Team-leading 28 tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL

CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 3-0)

Week 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars W 47-10

3 tackles (2 solo), 1 pass deflection

2024 Season Stats

11 tackles (7 solo), 1TFL, 1 pass deflection

LB Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns, 1-2)

Week 3 vs. New York Giants L 15-21

Injured reserve

2024 Season Stats

2 tackles

LB David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis, 1-2)

Week 3 at Seattle Seahawks L 3-24

2 solo tackles

2024 Season Stats

Team-leading 21 tackles (18 solo), 2 tackles for loss

WR Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 1-2)

Week 3 at Cleveland Browns W 21-15

2 solo tackles

2024 Season Stats

2 solo tackles

OL Yodny Cajuste (New York Giants, 1-2)

Week 3 at Cleveland Browns W 21-15

Saw no action

2024 Season Stats

N/A

C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-0)

Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers W 20-10

68 offensive snaps (100%)

2024 Stats

202 offensive snaps (100%)

DB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-0)

Week vs. 3 Los Angeles Chargers W 20-10

2 tackles (1 solo)

2024 Stats

7 tackles (6 solo)

OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 1-2)

Week 3 at Los Angeles Rams L 24-27

71 offensive snaps (100/%), 5 special teams snaps

2024 Season Stats

213 offensive snaps (100%), 16 special teams snaps.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 3-0)

Week 3 vs. Miami Dolphins W 24-3

Passing: 26-34, 289 yards, 1 TD

2024 Season Stats

787 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 74.8% (77-103).

PRACTICE SQUADS

Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Will Grier (Philadelphia Eagles)

David Sills V (Denver Broncos)

Published
