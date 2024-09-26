Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 3
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 1-2)
Week 3 vs. Detroit Lions L 13-20
5 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss
2024 Season Stats
5 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss
LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 1-2)
Week 3 vs. Detroit Lions L 13-20
Team-leading 11 tackles (1 solo)
2024 Season Stats
Team-leading 28 tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL
CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 3-0)
Week 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars W 47-10
3 tackles (2 solo), 1 pass deflection
2024 Season Stats
11 tackles (7 solo), 1TFL, 1 pass deflection
LB Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns, 1-2)
Week 3 vs. New York Giants L 15-21
Injured reserve
2024 Season Stats
2 tackles
LB David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis, 1-2)
Week 3 at Seattle Seahawks L 3-24
2 solo tackles
2024 Season Stats
Team-leading 21 tackles (18 solo), 2 tackles for loss
WR Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 1-2)
Week 3 at Cleveland Browns W 21-15
2 solo tackles
2024 Season Stats
2 solo tackles
OL Yodny Cajuste (New York Giants, 1-2)
Week 3 at Cleveland Browns W 21-15
Saw no action
2024 Season Stats
N/A
C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-0)
Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers W 20-10
68 offensive snaps (100%)
2024 Stats
202 offensive snaps (100%)
DB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-0)
Week vs. 3 Los Angeles Chargers W 20-10
2 tackles (1 solo)
2024 Stats
7 tackles (6 solo)
OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 1-2)
Week 3 at Los Angeles Rams L 24-27
71 offensive snaps (100/%), 5 special teams snaps
2024 Season Stats
213 offensive snaps (100%), 16 special teams snaps.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 3-0)
Week 3 vs. Miami Dolphins W 24-3
Passing: 26-34, 289 yards, 1 TD
2024 Season Stats
787 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 74.8% (77-103).
PRACTICE SQUADS
Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Will Grier (Philadelphia Eagles)
David Sills V (Denver Broncos)