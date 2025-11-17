Cowboys vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Take the Points?)
Monday Night Football in Week 11 doesn’t feature two great teams, as the Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1) hit the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7).
The Cowboys are coming out of their bye week, and they have two new toys on defense in Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams. That still may not be enough to stop Dallas from giving up a ton of points, as it ranks 30th in points allowed and 31st in EPA/Play this season.
A high-scoring game could make for a fun primetime matchup, and oddsmakers actually think Dak Prescott and company have what it takes to pull out a road win. Dallas is favored by 3.5 points in this game, as the Raiders have been pretty inept on offense all season long, ranking in the bottom 10 in yards per play and 31st in points scored.
Las Vegas lost – but covered – in primetime in Week 10 against Denver on Thursday.
Here’s a look at my prediction for this primetime showdown on Monday.
Cowboys vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cowboys -3.5 (-110)
- Raiders +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: -185
- Raiders: +154
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
This line has moved slightly in Dallas’ favor this week, as the Cowboys opened as 3-point favorites, but that line has ticked up half a point heading into Monday night’s matchup.
Dallas is coming out of a bye week, but it is just 3-5-1 this season and has the same against the spread record (4-5) as the Raiders. Las Vegas covered as a road underdog against Denver in Week 10 on Thursday night.
Cowboys vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bets for every game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s backing the Raiders to cover at home:
I might look stupid for writing this, but I don't think the Raiders are as bad as the betting market has treated them. They're 19th in net yards per play, but have a Net Yards per Play of +0.2 when playing on their home field. Their defense has also been solid this season, far better than the Cowboys, whose defense has been one of the worst in the league.
The Cowboys' offense is good enough to win this game, but their defense keeps them from pulling away from any team. The Raiders are going to be live to keep this interconference matchup within a field goal.
I think the Cowboys win this game, but they have struggled to cover the number as favorites, going 1-4 ATS. That’s because they can’t get any stops – like MacMillan mentioned – and I wouldn’t be shocked if they struggle against Brock Bowers and Geno Smith.
The Raiders haven’t been great against the spread either, but getting this spread past a field goal is worth a shot on Monday night.
Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 30, Raiders 27
