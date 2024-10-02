Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 4
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 1-3)
Week 4 vs. Washington Commanders L 14-42
3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss
2024 Season Stats
8 tackles (4 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss
LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 1-3)
Week 4 vs. Washington Commanders L 14-42
9 tackles (6 solo)
2024 Season Stats
38 tackles (14 solo), 1 TFL
CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 3-1)
Week 4 at Baltimore Ravens L 10-35
7 tackles (5 solo)
2024 Season Stats
18 tackles (12 solo), 1 tackle for a loss, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
LB Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns, 1-3)
Week 4 at. Las Vegas L 16-20
Injured reserve
2024 Season Stats
2 tackles
LB David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis, 1-3)
Week 4 vs. Tennessee Titans L 12-31
Inactive
2024 Season Stats
21 tackles (18 solo), 2 tackles for loss
WR Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 1-3)
Week 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys L 15-20
15 Special teams snaps
2024 Season Stats
2 solo tackles
OL Yodny Cajuste (New York Giants, 1-3)
Week 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys L 15-20
Saw no action
2024 Season Stats
N/A
C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-1)
Week 4 at Indianapolis Colts L 24-27
70 offensive snaps (100%)
2024 Stats
272 offensive snaps (100%)
DB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-1)
Week at 4 at Indianapolis Colts L 24-27
1 tackle, 0.5 sack
2024 Stats
8 tackles (6 solo), 0.5 sacks
OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 2-2)
Week 4 vs. New England Patriots W 30-13
63 offensive snaps (100/%), 6 special teams snaps
2024 Season Stats
276 offensive snaps (100%), 22 special teams snaps.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 3-1)
Week 4 at Detroit Lions L 29-42
Passing: 38-56, career-high 395 yards, 1 TD
2024 Season Stats
League-leading 1,182 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 72.3% (115-159).
PRACTICE SQUADS
Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Will Grier (Philadelphia Eagles)
David Sills V (Denver Broncos)