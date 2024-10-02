Mountaineers Now

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 4

Christopher Hall

Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) rolls out to pass against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 1-3)

Week 4 vs. Washington Commanders L 14-42

3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss

2024 Season Stats

8 tackles (4 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss

LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 1-3)

Week 4 vs. Washington Commanders L 14-42

9 tackles (6 solo)

2024 Season Stats

38 tackles (14 solo), 1 TFL

CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 3-1)

Week 4 at Baltimore Ravens L 10-35

7 tackles (5 solo)

2024 Season Stats

18 tackles (12 solo), 1 tackle for a loss, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

LB Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns, 1-3)

Week 4 at. Las Vegas L 16-20

Injured reserve

2024 Season Stats

2 tackles

LB David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis, 1-3)

Week 4 vs. Tennessee Titans L 12-31

Inactive

2024 Season Stats

21 tackles (18 solo), 2 tackles for loss

WR Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 1-3)

Week 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys L 15-20

15 Special teams snaps

2024 Season Stats

2 solo tackles

OL Yodny Cajuste (New York Giants, 1-3)

Week 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys L 15-20

Saw no action

2024 Season Stats

N/A

C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-1)

Week 4 at Indianapolis Colts L 24-27

70 offensive snaps (100%)

2024 Stats

272 offensive snaps (100%)

DB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-1)

Week at 4 at Indianapolis Colts L 24-27

1 tackle, 0.5 sack

2024 Stats

8 tackles (6 solo), 0.5 sacks

OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 2-2)

Week 4 vs. New England Patriots W 30-13

63 offensive snaps (100/%), 6 special teams snaps

2024 Season Stats

276 offensive snaps (100%), 22 special teams snaps.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 3-1)

Week 4 at Detroit Lions L 29-42

Passing: 38-56, career-high 395 yards, 1 TD

2024 Season Stats

League-leading 1,182 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 72.3% (115-159).

PRACTICE SQUADS

Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Will Grier (Philadelphia Eagles)

David Sills V (Denver Broncos)

Published
