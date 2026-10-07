Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 5 Roundup

The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered their second consecutive loss after a 3-0 start to the season in Ames this weekend as they fell 45-42 to the Iowa State Cyclones this past Saturday. It was the second consecutive game in which the WVU defense has given up at least 570 yards.

Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season is also in the books after the Falcons' win over the Saints on Monday Night Football. As always, let’s take our weekly look around at how former Mountaineers are performing in the NFL.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Smith posted arguably his worst game of the 2026 season thus far against the Chicago Bears this past weekend. The veteran quarterback went 8/15 for 119 yards and a touchdown pass. However, the Jets' struggles may go far beyond Smith. The Bears dominated time of possession, having the ball for 42:45 of the 60-minute contest. Chicago had more first downs than the Jets had offensive plays in this game. It was a complete and total domination of the Jets, who need to get more consistent on both sides of the ball.

Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) warms up for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frazier and the Steelers fell in a heartbreaker on Thursday Night Football to the Cleveland Browns 27-24. The Steelers' young offensive line gave up five sacks, but the immobility of their 42-year-old quarterback does them no favors. Frazier posted his best run-blocking grade of the season, with an 80.6 mark per Pro Football Focus. Running back Jaylen Warren posted his second consecutive 100-yard game. Frazier remains one of the game's best centers on an incredibly young Steelers offensive line that is going through some growing pains.

Colton McKivitz, San Francisco 49ers

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The San Francisco 49ers are not just 4-0, but they are dominating everyone in their path. Brock Purdy may very well be the NFL’s MVP at this point, and McKivitz and the offensive line deserve serious credit for that. Purdy has taken zero quarterback sacks through four weeks. The last team to not allow a single quarterback sack through their first four games were the 2005 Indianapolis Colts, who finished the regular season with a 14-2 overall record. The former Mountaineer is a key piece on what has been the NFL’s best offensive line so far this season.

Dante Stills, Arizona Cardinals

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Stills was involved in an Arizona Cardinals franchise first on Sunday. However, it was not the best first to be involved in. Stills was called for a controversial defensive holding call on a field goal attempt in the third quarter of the Cardinals game against the New York Giants. The call was a shock to Stills and the rest of the NFL world, and allowed the Giants to capitalize a few plays later with a touchdown pass. The Giants also went on to win the game, which you can reasonably trace back to the highly controversial call.

Rasul Douglas, Washington Commanders

Football - NFL - Indianapolis Colts v Washington Commanders - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 4, 2026 Washington Commanders' Rasul Douglas reacts Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra | Action Images via Reuters

​Douglas notched his first interception of the season on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones during the second quarter of the Commanders game in London this past weekend. Douglas continues to see his role increase in a secondary that is banged up and desperately needs juice. It’s tough to imagine that Douglas sees anything but an uptick in snaps after his continued solid play.