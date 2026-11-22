Up 10 with the ball, West Virginia had a chance to make it a three-score game on Saturday against a ranked Houston team, which was starting a true freshman quarterback, making the first start of his career.

With this defense, no lead is comfortable, but going up three scores in the second half would have had the Cougars hanging on like a cat on a screen door. Instead, the Mountaineers didn't convert a third down, opted for the field goal instead of going for it on 4th and short, missed the kick, and it all went downhill from there.

“Well, you just got to play better football," said Rich Rodriguez after the loss. We haven't played defense all year. We'll play a few stretches where we'll be okay, but not consistently."

And he's right. I've seen a lot of folks suggest that the defense did enough to win the game and that's just simply not true. Yes, the offense didn't execute great in the second half, but they had six possessions in the second half — they scored a touchdown on one, drove the field and missed a field goal on another, and had two drives without Hawkins at the end of the game.

Meanwhile, the defense gave up 490 yards and allowed a true freshman to rack up 307 yards passing/rushing. It only felt like they played well enough because they didn't give up 40+ points and 600 yards of offense.

It was more of what we had seen all season long with this team — a game being right there for the taking and late-game execution not being there to finish the deal off.

Although WVU lost by 17 to Oklahoma State and 21 to Arizona, the final score doesn't indicate how close the game actually was. WVU trailed 28-24 entering the 4th quarter against Oklahoma State, and trailed 38-31 to Arizona with 12 minutes to go. Arizona benefitted from a scoop-and-score and two turnovers on downs by West Virginia inside the five.

The losses to Iowa State and Texas Tech came down to the defense not being able to get a stop and also not showing the ability to make a play on the ball in the air. Now, yes, there were two awful defensive pass interference calls in both losses, but they were shredded all game long.

The loss to Kansas is the outlier. It was the only one where West Virginia was just flat-out beaten in all three phases of the game. Every other game, though? They had a chance, and in some, squandered the opportunity to deliver the knockout punch.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

IF the defense was anything but the worst unit in the program's history, this team is among that cluster of four or five fighting for one of the two spots in Dallas to play for the Big 12 championship.

Don't believe me? Let's look at the top teams in the Big 12 and where they rank defensively nationally.

BYU — 22nd

Utah — 40th

Arizona — 47th

Houston — 93rd

Texas Tech — 109th

The average rank of these teams is 62.2. And assuming Texas Tech takes care of business next week vs. TCU, they will be playing for the conference title with a defense that rivals where WVU was a year ago, which ranked 106th.

Not only would the Mountaineers be in contention for a spot in the Big 12 title game, but many other good things for the program would have happened — the eight-year drought of not being ranked would be over, you'd be fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff, and Mike Hawkins Jr. would be in the Heisman conversation.

When Rich Rod returned to Morgantown, it brought back memories for all Mountaineer fans of the good days, and those very fans dreamt of how neat it would be if he could somehow find a way to get another dynamic duo and win a bunch of games.

I don't think anyone expected him to create Pat White/Steve Slaton 2.0 by year two, just like I don't think anyone would have believed that a recreation of that dynamic duo would have the potential to finish with a losing season, yet here they are, one loss away from that happening because of the poor play on the defensive side of the ball.

What needs to be fixed and addressed is obvious. Rich Rodriguez knows that continuing to do the same thing would be the definition of insanity. It will be addressed. Will it be fixed? That's the biggest question mark. IF it does, then we will be having very different conversations a year from now.

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