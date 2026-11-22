New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was banged up in Week 10 against the Bufflo Bills, exiting the matchup in the second half.

Rookie Cade Klubnik took over at quarterback for Smith, who was listed on the injury report this week with an ankle injury.

However, the veteran quarterback does not carry an injury designation into Week 11 and is expected to start on the road against the one-win Los Angeles Chargers. The Jets (2-8) are looking to snap a five-game losing streak on Sunday.

Geno Smith (ankle) not listed on injury report for Week 11. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

Oddsmakers at DraftKings have expected Smith to be ready to go in this game from the jump, as New York opened as a three-point road underdog in Week 11. Even with he Chargers upsetting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, this line has held steady at three headng into Sunday's clash.

Smith was able to practice during the week, so his status was never really in jeopardy for a Jets team that is hoping to show some growth in the second half of the regular season. Head coach Aaron Glenn has to be on the hot seat with the lack of success that the Jets have had on both sides of the ball during his tenure.

This season, Smith has played pretty well for New York, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,226 yards, 12 scores and just three picks. He has cooled off over the last two weeks, failing to throw a single score while the Jets have mustered jusst 24 total points in battles with Kansas City and Buffalo.

Still, New York has a chance to pull off an upset (+144 to win on Sunday) with Smith under center in Week 11.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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