Multiple Best Virginia Players Test Positive for COVID-19

According to West Virginia University play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi, the West Virginia alumni basketball team Best Virginia will withdraw from The Basketball Tournament (TBT) due to multiple players testing positive for COVID-19. No names have been released at this time.

Best Virginia was scheduled to play the Marshall alumni basketball in the first round of the tournament.

The tournament is being held in Columbus, OH from July 4-14 with a winner take all million-dollar purse.

A statement was released via twitter @FinalFourcast

"This is not how we wanted things to end. Since our second-game loss in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in 2019, we’ve been excited at the idea of playing again for West Virginia.

"We had gathered a team of incredible Mountaineer alums that each shared the dream of bringing a trophy home. We also were excited the TBT was coming to Charleston. To have this tournament at home, to reward our fans for turning up in our first TBT games, was a dream come true.

"Like everything, our plans were changed by COVID-19 - in more ways than one. We learned late Thursday that one of our own had tested positive for COVID-19, a test taken out of precaution, though no symptoms were visible.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all parties at our recent practices were notified, as well as the appropriate local health agencies, and our players and staff were tested. We will not be participating this year due to COVID-19.

"This is not the news West Virginians want to hear. It was a tough decision to come to. But this is the reality of where we are now, and safety is everything.

"We hope all teams that are able to participate in TBT this year see this as an opportunity to tighten their own safety practices and keep everyone safe to ensure a fun, safe tournament for themselves and their fans.

"We are not just sad for our own chances to play, but what this team meant to so many in West Virginia. It is the love for the Mountaineers that prompted us to form this team and keeps us going to play and practice harder and harder.

"We will continue working with TBT to continue Best Virginia’s presence in future tournaments, as well as the hopes they consider bringing the tournament to West Virginia next year. We love you, West Virginia. We’re sorry we can’t play for you this year."

