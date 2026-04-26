Reid Carrico, Michael Coats Jr. Land Opportunity with Same NFL Team

It was a quiet weekend for the West Virginia Mountaineers in the NFL Draft as zero players were selected over the course of the three-day event. That doesn't mean the NFL dream is over, though. Several undrafted free agents have gone on to have long, successful careers in the league, and a pair of Mountaineers are hoping to be a part of that club.

On Saturday, WVU linebacker Reid Carrico was invited to participate in the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp. This does not guarantee him a spot on the roster throughout the offseason, but it will give him a chance to put some stuff on tape and get in front of NFL coaches. If he impresses, perhaps he'll stick around and have a chance to earn his way onto the practice squad with a good showing in training camp. This is basically a tryout period for Carrico.

Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. will be joining him in Cleveland, signing a contract as an undrafted free agent, giving him a spot on the team's 90-man roster. The terms he agreed to have not been made public at this time.

Carrico surpassed expectations

West Virginia University linebacker Reid Carrico | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

After spending the first three years of his career as a special teamer at Ohio State, Carrico acclimated himself quickly into a starting and leadership role at West Virginia. In 24 games, he racked up 123 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one pass defended, and a forced fumble.

Although he was only in Morgantown for a brief time, he's a Mountaineer through and through.

“Looking back on it, my time here in Morgantown, at West Virginia, this is exactly where I was supposed to be, and I love it here,” Carrico said following the 2025 season finale loss to Texas Tech. “I will be a Mountaineer till the day I die. I mean, just thankful God brought me here.”

Coats was exactly what West Virginia had hoped for

West Virginia University defensive back Michael Coats Jr. | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

For a guy who didn't play football in high school and worked his way up the ladder through JUCO (East Central CC) and the Group of Five (Nevada), you could argue he surpasses expectations as well. Coats was one of the best cover corners in all of college football in 2024, and in his one season with the Mountaineers, he held his own, giving up just 17 catches and one touchdown on the year. He finished the season with 30 tackles and seven passes defended.