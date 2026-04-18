Rosters for the 2026 WVU Gold-Blue Spring Festival and Scrimmage

Today, we will get our first look at this new version of the West Virginia Mountaineers with the Gold-Blue Spring Festival. The team has been split up into two via a draft held by the coaches. The draft did not go by picking the best available player, and instead, they went position by position.

Here is a look at how the team will be split up for today's action.

TEAM GOLD WHITE

OFFENSE

QB: Mike Hawkins Jr., Jyron Hughley, Max Anderson

RB: Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Andre Devine

WR: Taron Francis, Prince Strachan, Armoni Weaver-Bomar, Robert Oliver, Cyrus Traugh, Greg Wilfred, Charlie Hanafin

TE: Josh Sapp, Ryan Ward, Carter Zuliani

OL: Raymond Kovalesky, Bubba Grayson, Josh Aisosa, Phillip Bowser, Landen Livingston, Devin Vass, Andreas Hunter, Kevin Brown, DeShawn Woods, Wes King

DEFENSE

DL: Wilnerson Telemaque, Corey McIntyre Jr., Yendor Mack, Gabe Ryan, Jaylen Thomas, Nate Gabriel, Zeke Durham-Campbell

LB: Jeremiah Johnson, Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky, Cam Dwyer, Cam Torbor, Tobi Haastrup

CB: Da'Mun Allen, Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson, Rayshawn Reynolds

S: Geimere Latimer, Matt Sieg, Kamari Wilson, Jacob Bradford, Miles Khatri, Shane Cornali

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jack Cassidy, LS Kaden Seller

TEAM BLUE

OFFENSE

QB: Max Brown, Scotty Fox Jr., John Johnson III

RB: Cam Cook, Martavious Boswell, Darius Morant

WR: DJ Epps, Jaden Bray, Kedrick Triplett, Keon Hutchins, Malachi Thompson, John Neider

TE: Kayden Luke, Kade Bush, Cam Ball, Sam Hamilton

OL: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods, Trevor Bigelow, Malik Agbo, Cam Griffin

DEFENSE

DL: KJ Henson, Taylor Brown, Cam Mallory, Brandon Caesar, Carter Kessler, Darius Wiley, Will LeBlanc

LB: Jason Hall Jr., Malachi Hood, Troy Fischer, Harper Holloman, Isaiah Patterson, David Afogho

CB: Nick Taylor, Makhi Boone, Jayden Bell, Jaire Rawlison, ChaMarryus Bomar

S: Da'Mare Williams, Rickey Giles Jr., Maliek Hawkins, Andrew Powdrell, Kameron Reddic, Alex Adebayo

SPECIAL TEAMS

LS Macguire Moss, P Bryan Hansen

The Festival was slated to begin at 12 p.m., but has been moved up to 11:45.

Rich Rod on the Festival

“I think we’re calling it like a Spring Festival, Rodriguez said earlier this spring. "We’re trying to make it an event for fans to come out and to be fan-friendly. I think they want to see some football too, so we’ll have some competitive stuff. We may do things a little bit different — do some one-on-ones and some different things that fans may want to watch. The scrimmage part, I’ve never been that that’s the end-all be-all, and if you had a great spring scrimmage, that means you’re destined for greatness or the opposite. We’ll come up with a format.”