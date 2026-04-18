Rosters for the 2026 WVU Gold-Blue Spring Festival and Scrimmage
In this story:
Today, we will get our first look at this new version of the West Virginia Mountaineers with the Gold-Blue Spring Festival. The team has been split up into two via a draft held by the coaches. The draft did not go by picking the best available player, and instead, they went position by position.
Here is a look at how the team will be split up for today's action.
TEAM GOLD WHITE
OFFENSE
QB: Mike Hawkins Jr., Jyron Hughley, Max Anderson
RB: Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Andre Devine
WR: Taron Francis, Prince Strachan, Armoni Weaver-Bomar, Robert Oliver, Cyrus Traugh, Greg Wilfred, Charlie Hanafin
TE: Josh Sapp, Ryan Ward, Carter Zuliani
OL: Raymond Kovalesky, Bubba Grayson, Josh Aisosa, Phillip Bowser, Landen Livingston, Devin Vass, Andreas Hunter, Kevin Brown, DeShawn Woods, Wes King
DEFENSE
DL: Wilnerson Telemaque, Corey McIntyre Jr., Yendor Mack, Gabe Ryan, Jaylen Thomas, Nate Gabriel, Zeke Durham-Campbell
LB: Jeremiah Johnson, Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky, Cam Dwyer, Cam Torbor, Tobi Haastrup
CB: Da'Mun Allen, Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson, Rayshawn Reynolds
S: Geimere Latimer, Matt Sieg, Kamari Wilson, Jacob Bradford, Miles Khatri, Shane Cornali
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Jack Cassidy, LS Kaden Seller
TEAM BLUE
OFFENSE
QB: Max Brown, Scotty Fox Jr., John Johnson III
RB: Cam Cook, Martavious Boswell, Darius Morant
WR: DJ Epps, Jaden Bray, Kedrick Triplett, Keon Hutchins, Malachi Thompson, John Neider
TE: Kayden Luke, Kade Bush, Cam Ball, Sam Hamilton
OL: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods, Trevor Bigelow, Malik Agbo, Cam Griffin
DEFENSE
DL: KJ Henson, Taylor Brown, Cam Mallory, Brandon Caesar, Carter Kessler, Darius Wiley, Will LeBlanc
LB: Jason Hall Jr., Malachi Hood, Troy Fischer, Harper Holloman, Isaiah Patterson, David Afogho
CB: Nick Taylor, Makhi Boone, Jayden Bell, Jaire Rawlison, ChaMarryus Bomar
S: Da'Mare Williams, Rickey Giles Jr., Maliek Hawkins, Andrew Powdrell, Kameron Reddic, Alex Adebayo
SPECIAL TEAMS
LS Macguire Moss, P Bryan Hansen
The Festival was slated to begin at 12 p.m., but has been moved up to 11:45.
Rich Rod on the Festival
“I think we’re calling it like a Spring Festival, Rodriguez said earlier this spring. "We’re trying to make it an event for fans to come out and to be fan-friendly. I think they want to see some football too, so we’ll have some competitive stuff. We may do things a little bit different — do some one-on-ones and some different things that fans may want to watch. The scrimmage part, I’ve never been that that’s the end-all be-all, and if you had a great spring scrimmage, that means you’re destined for greatness or the opposite. We’ll come up with a format.”
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_