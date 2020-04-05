Three Mountaineers in the NFL Poised for Breakout Seasons

In an article written on Saturday, Schuyler Callihan broke down a very sobering story detailing the ramifications that COVID-19 could have on the upcoming college football season. Going by the cruel circumstances that our world is currently facing, it could be time to start wrapping our minds' around the potential of not having an NFL season, as well. It is important to note, ESPN's Adam Schefter sent out a tweet detailing that President Donald Trump is expecting the NFL season to start on time in September.

Assuming that Schefty and President Trump are correct, let's take a gander at three Mountaineers in the Pros that I am expecting breakout seasons from this year. Now, (as a disclaimer), these are not the only three WVU pros that have potential in 2020-21, rather players in a primed situation.

Welcome to Vegas... Nick Kwiatkoski

The Raiders made several moves this off-season, but bringing in Kwiatkoski was priority no. 1. Now, the former Chicago Bear is in a situation to step up and be a leader in the locker room, as well as, consistently get reps in the middle. Alongside the new addition of former Ram linebacker, Cory Littleton, Kwiatkoski is not going to be that "hidden gem" that he once was in Chicago.

Cleveland.... this is for you.... Karl Joseph

Ok, talking about Karl Joseph, not LeBron James, but Joseph has a real opportunity to make that metaphor ring true as a Brown. First, there is an elephant in the room and his name is injuries. That elephant plagued Joseph's senior season in Morgantown and hasn't held back in the NFL, most notably last season when a foot injury ended his breakout season in week 11.

Looking onward, Joseph has never let an injury stop him and I don't expect that to change this season in Cleveland. I fully expect Joseph's fifth season, assuming he stays healthy, to be his best one yet. Like Kwiatkoski, he has a new opportunity and similar circumstances.

Welcome home BRUCEEEEEEEE!

Bruce Irvin played just 12 games in Carolina this season racking up - 36 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a fumble, and a safety. In 2020-21, the 32-year-old pass rusher is heading back to where his NFL career started, the Seattle Seahawks.

While he, along with Joseph, has battled injuries, Irvin is in a comfortable position in Seattle and won't have to be on the field every down to make an impact. While I can't promise that Irvin will return the Seahawks to their "Legion of Boom" days, or another Super Bowl, I can promise that he is going to create buzz back under Pete Carrol.

