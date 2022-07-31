Skip to main content

WATCH: Pat McAfee Wins Match at WWE Summer Slam

All McAfee does is win.

Former WVU punter/kicker Pat McAfee is becoming a sensation in the social media industry and now, in the WWE. Yes, the Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 

Saturday night, McAfee defeated Baron Corbin at WWE's Summer Slam event in Nashville, TN. 

