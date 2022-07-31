WATCH: Pat McAfee Wins Match at WWE Summer Slam
All McAfee does is win.
Former WVU punter/kicker Pat McAfee is becoming a sensation in the social media industry and now, in the WWE. Yes, the Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment Inc.
Saturday night, McAfee defeated Baron Corbin at WWE's Summer Slam event in Nashville, TN.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.