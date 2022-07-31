WATCH: Pat McAfee Wins Match at WWE Summer Slam

Former WVU punter/kicker Pat McAfee is becoming a sensation in the social media industry and now, in the WWE. Yes, the Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Saturday night, McAfee defeated Baron Corbin at WWE's Summer Slam event in Nashville, TN.

