What's Going on With Tavon Austin?

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 NFL season, former West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin is still without a team.

For someone who has seven years of experience in the league and is a considerably cheap option, why aren't teams chomping at the bit for him? Well, it's the very same reason some of the NFL's biggest stars such as Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney remain unsigned - the complications of the coronavirus.

The virus has halted teams from being able to meet with free agents in-person and getting a physical done during these times can be a little challenging. With growing concern of whether or not there will be football this season, it hurts those are still available on the free agent market. Teams are doing their best to keep a stranglehold on their money, while some are forced to reduce the salary of staff members. It may take a while for teams to willingly negotiate deals for the top available free agents, let alone middle of the pack guys like Tavon.

According to Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven, Austin's days in Dallas appear to be numbered.

"A bunch of these shelf guys...guys on the third and fourth shelf of free agency know they're going to have to wait until after the draft. So, I guess I wouldn't close the books entirely on him, but the cupboard seems pretty full here now," Fisher told Mountaineer Maven last month.

So, if Dallas is ready to part ways, what does this mean for Austin? Well, it could mean that he doesn't latch onto a team until the deep part of the summer, leading up to the preseason. With the NFL beginning to re-open team facilities, this could be a small step in the right direction for someone like Austin who is in search of a possible new home.

There are several teams that can be viewed as fits for Austin, but are any of them willing to sign a receiver that has, for the most part, not met expectations since joining the NFL?

Certainly one team out there will be willing to take the chance on him and most importantly, know how to utilize him.

Do you think Tavon will find a team before the start of the season? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.