WVU Guard Miles McBride Works Out with Los Angeles Lakers

Deuce could be teaming up with one of the game's most legendary players, LeBron James.

The 2021 NBA Draft is just under two weeks away where former West Virginia guard Miles McBride will find out where he will be playing next season. Several mock drafts have McBride going in the latter half of the 1st round to teams like the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and Utah Jazz.

One team that hasn't been mentioned in regards to drafting McBride is the Los Angeles Lakers. On Saturday, the Lakers brought in McBride for a pre-draft workout along with several others including former Big 12 opponent, Mac McClung (Texas Tech).

In all likelihood, the Lakers will move off of Dennis Schroder and have been rumored to be interested in trading Kyle Kuzma. If L.A. opts to make changes in the backcourt, it could open the door for someone like Miles McBride in the draft to slide right in.

This past season, McBride averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He was named a Second Team All-Big 12 selection at the end of the season. McBride is slated to be a borderline 1st round pick in this year's NBA Draft which will be held on July 29th.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Latest NBA Draft Projections for Miles McBride

Can West Virginia Still Make a Final Four without Miles McBride?

Breakdown of the 2021-22 WVU Hoops Roster

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.