Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WVU Guard Miles McBride Works Out with Los Angeles Lakers

Deuce could be teaming up with one of the game's most legendary players, LeBron James.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NBA Draft is just under two weeks away where former West Virginia guard Miles McBride will find out where he will be playing next season. Several mock drafts have McBride going in the latter half of the 1st round to teams like the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and Utah Jazz.

One team that hasn't been mentioned in regards to drafting McBride is the Los Angeles Lakers. On Saturday, the Lakers brought in McBride for a pre-draft workout along with several others including former Big 12 opponent, Mac McClung (Texas Tech).

In all likelihood, the Lakers will move off of Dennis Schroder and have been rumored to be interested in trading Kyle Kuzma. If L.A. opts to make changes in the backcourt, it could open the door for someone like Miles McBride in the draft to slide right in. 

This past season, McBride averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He was named a Second Team All-Big 12 selection at the end of the season. McBride is slated to be a borderline 1st round pick in this year's NBA Draft which will be held on July 29th.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Latest NBA Draft Projections for Miles McBride

Can West Virginia Still Make a Final Four without Miles McBride?

Breakdown of the 2021-22 WVU Hoops Roster

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Dec 22, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) dribbles the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Mountaineers in the Pros

WVU Guard Miles McBride Works Out with Los Angeles Lakers

Best Virginia
Mountaineers in the Pros

Best Virginia Survives Scare and Advances

WVU Basketball
Basketball

Final Stats from Best Virginia's Win in Opening Round of TBT

Teyvon Myers, Kevin Jones / Best Virginia vs. WoCo Showtime
Basketball

Best Virginia Wins Thriller Over WoCo Showtime in Opening Round of TBT

USATSI_13848861_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs WoCo Showtime

USATSI_12298292_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for Best Virginia vs WoCo Showtime

Screen Shot 2021-07-16 at 11.42.02 PM
Football

Freshmen Faces: S Aubrey Burks

Screen Shot 2021-07-17 at 12.02.40 AM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2022 WR Shawn Miller