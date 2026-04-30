WVU's Jordan Harrison Scores First Professional Points in WNBA Preseason

Jordan Harrison cemented herself as one of the best players in the history of West Virginia women's basketball in 2025 as she led the team to their first Big 12 Tournament Championship victory in nine years.

The senior guard also won the honor of Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, while also being a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. Now, Harrison is playing tough defense and scoring baskets in the WNBA for the league's newest franchise, the Portland Fire.

Jordan Harrison WNBA Preseason Debut Statline:

21 Minutes

5 Points

2 Rebounds

3 Assists

1 Block

The Fire fell to the Seattle Storm 91-81, but it was an overall solid showing for Harrison in her first WNBA action. Harrison scored her first professional points on a layup in the second quarter of the contest.

Why the Fire may offer a unique opportunity for Harrison to succeed

The Mountaineer standout went undrafted in the 2026 WNBA Draft before signing with the Fire. While Harrison still has an uphill battle to make the roster, going to an expansion team could provide the best opportunity to have a consistent role in her rookie season.

Harrison’s best trait as a player is easily the defensive capabilities she brings to the floor. For an expansion team, a player who excels in a niche category like defense could prove to be more valuable to those teams that haven’t had the luxury of building their teams for years. Harrison has the perfect mix of offense and defense to warrant getting a serious look at the very least from the Fire coaching staff.

There is a bit of a precedent for players of Harrison’s caliber from WVU earning a spot in the WNBA. JJ Quinerly earned a consistent rotational role with the Dallas Wings before suffering a knee injury that kept her off the floor for the majority of her rookie season. Quinerly was averaging 6.5 points per game and nearly a steal per game. The defensive upside these West Virginia guards brings help them find a role in the pros.

Harrison will go down as the ultimate Mark Kellogg player, following him to WVU before ever visiting the campus. The guard left her mark on the program and set a standard that the program will continue to chase and build upon. Harrison will have every single WVU women’s basketball fan rooting for her success at the next level.

Harrison will return to action for the Fire during the team’s final preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, May 7th at 7 p.m.