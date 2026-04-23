WVU Adds Experienced 1,000-Point Scorer from Transfer Portal

Another portal addition has become official for the West Virginia women's basketball team as head coach Mark Kellogg announced the signing of George Mason transfer guard Kennedy Harris (5'7") on Wednesday.

"Kennedy is a proven competitor who has continued to grow her game throughout her career,” Kellogg said in a press release. "She is a confident point guard with a nice feel for the game. She’s versatile, plays with confidence, and understands how to make winning plays. Kennedy fits our culture and style of play extremely well, and we’re excited about what she will bring to our program.”

In three years with the Patriots, Harris logged minutes in 85 games, making 59 starts. She played a massive role in their success over the last three seasons, rattling off 23 or more wins each season while making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history last year.

Harris averaged 9.4 points per game off the bench as a true freshman and then slid into the starting lineup in year two, where she posted 13.9 per game on 41% shooting, including 38% from downtown on 4.1 attempts from beyond the arc per night.

This season, she was asked to do a little more, so naturally, her efficiency took a slight dip to 35% (FG) and 32% (3FG%). In addition to putting up a little over 14 points per game, she was tremendous on the defensive end, averaging 2.2 steals, setting a single-season career high. For her career, she's racked up 1,075 points.

Harris finished the year with four 20-point outings, with her best performance being a 24-point output against Dayton. In that one, she drilled 11/20 shots from the field.

Maybe one of the most overlooked stats for her is the low turnover rate. 1.4 turnovers per game across 85 career games is impressive and could be what helps WVU to a few more victories next season. At times, the Mountaineers got too sloppy with the basketball, and it came back to bite them.

If she is able to regain her shooting form from two years ago, continue to take care of the basketball, and play high-level defense as she's capable of doing, Mark Kellogg may have the perfect replacement for Jordan Harrison.

She will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia’s updated transfer portal class

G: Nylah Wilson (Pitt), Kennedy Harris (George Mason)

F: Skylar Forbes (Marquette), Zahirah Walton (George Mason), Divine Tumba Tshibuabua

C: Khyala Ngodu (UCF)