WVU Lands Former Five-Star Recruit, Ex-Pitt Panther Out of Transfer Portal

The West Virginia Mountaineers are putting together one heck of a transfer portal class, and it's not all that surprising considering the amount of success Mark Kellogg has had in his first three years in Morgantown.

On Tuesday, he officially announced the addition of Pitt transfer guard Nylah Wilson (5'9").

"We're excited to welcome Nylah Wilson to West Virginia Mountaineers women's basketball. Nylah is a talented player who had a very strong high school career and is exactly the type of player we want in our program—tough, versatile, and competitive," Kellogg said in a press release. "She brings great energy and has the ability to impact the game in a lot of different ways. We're looking forward to getting her in our system and seeing her grow."

Coming out of IMG Academy, Wilson was rated as a five-star recruit by the evaluators over at ESPN, earning the 30th overall spot in the recruiting rankings. Before choosing Pitt, she had a top five, which consisted of Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Penn State, and Texas A&M. She was recruited by Mark Kellogg and even took an official visit to WVU before her involvement with Pitt ramped up.

She appeared in just six games for the Panthers as a true freshman, averaging 4.2 points in roughly 11.3 minutes of action per contest. Her most extensive playing time (22 minutes) came in a two-point win over Cornell, where she chipped in nine points on just 3/10 shooting. She also recorded two rebounds and a steal in that game.

Projection for Wilson at West Virginia

Kellogg has had a tremendous amount of success with guards throughout his coaching career, and Wilson has the opportunity to be the next one in line. While it would be unfair to compare anyone to Jordan Harrison, she does have that same ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. During her junior year at Thomas Dale High School in Chester, VA, she averaged nearly 3.5 steals per game. It may take some time before she becomes a lockdown defender at this level, but she'll be able to do more than hold her own in the meantime. In all likelihood, Wilson will fill the backup guard role.

West Virginia’s updated transfer portal class

G: Nylah Wilson (Pitt), Kennedy Harris (George Mason)

F: Skylar Forbes (Marquette), Zahirah Walton (George Mason), Divine Tumba Tshibuabua

C: Khyala Ngodu (UCF)