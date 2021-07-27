Sports Illustrated home
Shane Lyons Being Mentioned for Missouri AD Opening

WVU athletic director Shane Lyons could be a possibility for Missouri.
West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has done a terrific job of leading WVU athletics since 2015 and is facing a new challenge of keeping the Mountaineers in a Power Five conference after Texas and Oklahoma sent a joint letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to apply for membership Tuesday morning. 

The remaining eight schools in the league have begun their search for a new conference to call home should the Big 12 fold. For West Virginia, the ACC and the Big Ten are clearly the best fits, with the ACC being the only realistic option since the Big Ten will only admit AAU schools (Association of American Universities), and WVU does not carry that label.

Luckily, Shane Lyons has some connections to the ACC that could get the Mountaineers into the league they should have been in years ago, along with its rivals. However, Lyons' name is on the radar for the Missouri AD opening, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

On Monday, the University of Missouri announced that Jim Sterk would be stepping down as athletic director after five years.

