Pat McAfee vs. Pat White in the Gold Blue Spring Game
Two West Virginia legends will face off against one another in the annual Gold and Blue Spring Game
The West Virginia University football program announced two former Mountaineer gridiron greats Pat White and Pat McAfee will square off against one another and make their head coaching debuts at the annual Gold and Blue Spring Game Saturday afternoon.
Pat McAfee, West Virginia's all-time scoring leader, will head up the Gold squad while Pat White, the only NCAA quarterback to start and win four bowl games, will lead the Blue team.
The event starts at noon and admission is free.
