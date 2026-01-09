Rich Rodriguez Did Not Mess Around — West Virginia's Offensive Line is Fixed

Want to get half a yard to convert a fourth down and ice a game? Well, this past season, West Virginia had a difficult time doing that, and it frustrated head coach Rich Rodriguez so much that he's nearly completely revamped the two-deep.

It's safe to say that the Arizona State game was the one that really sent him over the edge.

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez | WVU Athletics Communications

"You got to be able to run this far to win the game. And you got about seven opportunities to do it, and you don’t do it. You for 68 yards – it’s embarrassing! If you can’t run for more than 68 yards, you don’t deserve to win the game.”

After the first week of the transfer portal, the Mountaineers have made a TON of progress up front, landing high-level, seasoned talent that can step right in and play right away, while also improving their depth.

Not only will WVU be better in the run game, but also in pass protection as well. And by better, I mean significantly better. Of course, these guys have to get accustomed to one another and learn the offense, but history shows that they can do more than just hold up in pass pro.

Projected starters (snaps are pass plays only, of course)

LT Nick Krahe: 1 sack allowed in 395 snaps

LG Wes King: 0 sacks allowed in 910 snaps

C Landen Livingston: 1 sack allowed in 412 snaps

RG Devin Vass: 0 sacks allowed in 199 snaps

RT: Carsten Casady: 0 sacks allowed in 654 snaps

Wes King - transfer from Wyoming | Devin Vass - transfer from Kansas State | Carsten Casady - transfer from UConn

The next group

T Malik Agbo: 0 sacks allowed in 120 snaps

T Mickel Clay: 3 sacks allowed in 652 snaps

T Kevin Brown: N/A, incoming freshman

G/C Cameron Griffin: 2 sacks allowed in 477 snaps

G Josh Aisosa: 0 sacks in 11 snaps

Cameron Griffin - transfer from Jacksonville State

In this projection of the top 10 linemen on the roster, they've allowed a grand total of sacks in 3,830 snaps. Incoming true freshman Kevin Brown has been projected as a day one starter since he first committed to West Virginia, but the addition of Carsten Casady allows Brown to ease into that role, while also creating better depth at right tackle.

This group is already light-years better than what WVU had to work with in 2025, and it will allow the Mountaineers to have a more successful and efficient offensive attack. Let's also not forget that one of the best offensive line coaches in college football, Rick Trickett, is also back in the mix.

