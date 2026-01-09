Versatile Jacksonville State O-Line Transfer Commits to West Virginia
Wednesday night, Rick Trickett's group finally got on the board in the transfer portal, scooping up a commitment from former Kansas State guard Devin Vass. Moments ago, West Virginia added to the offensive line again, landing Jacksonville State transfer Cameron Griffin.
In his three years at Jax State, Griffin primarily played left guard, seeing 540 career snaps at the position. He does offer max positional flexibility, however, having played all five spots up front after adding some experience at center and right tackle this past season.
Griffin's snap count at each position - 2023, 2024, 2025 + total
Left Tackle: 0, 3, 311 = 314
Left Guard: 11, 89, 440 = 540
Center: 0, 0, 85 = 85
Right Guard: 55, 97, 3 = 155
Right Tackle: 0, 0, 124 = 124
As a part-time starter in 2024, Griffin did not allow a single sack. This season, he developed into one of the top linemen in the league, leading to First Team All-Conference USA honors at season's end. According to the evaluators at Pro Football Focus, he graded out at 63.9 overall, 76.9 in pass protection, and 60.0 in the run game. Adding someone who knows this system like the back of his hand will go a long way in solving some of the issues up front.
Griffin will have one year of eligibility remaining.
West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class
QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis).
To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.
