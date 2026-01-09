Versatile Jacksonville State O-Line Transfer Commits to West Virginia

Wednesday night, Rick Trickett's group finally got on the board in the transfer portal, scooping up a commitment from former Kansas State guard Devin Vass. Moments ago, West Virginia added to the offensive line again, landing Jacksonville State transfer Cameron Griffin.

In his three years at Jax State, Griffin primarily played left guard, seeing 540 career snaps at the position. He does offer max positional flexibility, however, having played all five spots up front after adding some experience at center and right tackle this past season.

Griffin's snap count at each position - 2023, 2024, 2025 + total

Left Tackle: 0, 3, 311 = 314

Left Guard: 11, 89, 440 = 540

Center: 0, 0, 85 = 85

Right Guard: 55, 97, 3 = 155

Right Tackle: 0, 0, 124 = 124

As a part-time starter in 2024, Griffin did not allow a single sack. This season, he developed into one of the top linemen in the league, leading to First Team All-Conference USA honors at season's end. According to the evaluators at Pro Football Focus, he graded out at 63.9 overall, 76.9 in pass protection, and 60.0 in the run game. Adding someone who knows this system like the back of his hand will go a long way in solving some of the issues up front.

Griffin will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis).

