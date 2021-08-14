Sports Illustrated home
2022 DE Tomiwa Durojaiye Pushes Back Announcement

Top Mountaineer target will delay announcement.
Class of 2022 defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye tweeted a few minutes ago that he will be pushing his commitment date to tomorrow and will announce on his Instagram account (@Bigt0mi) between 12-3 p.m. EST.

Durojaiye tells Mountaineer Maven that his commitment video wasn't finished being edited and wanted to make sure it was of good quality. Durojaiye will be choosing between Kentucky, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

