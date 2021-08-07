BREAKING: 2022 LB Travious Lathan Makes College Decision

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The Mountaineers strike once again and this time, it's a big one. Moments ago, class of 2022 linebacker Travious Lathan (6'2", 202 lbs) of Gulliver Prep in Miami, FL announced that he has committed to West Virginia.

Lathan chose the Mountaineers over Pitt, Tulane, Miami, LSU, and Oregon while also holding offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, and a few others.

He is a consensus four-star recruit that is now considered one of the top recruits in the WVU class. Lathan had a great first impression of West Virginia during his official visit back in June and has since been a hard WVU lean.

Lathan becomes the 17th member of West Virginia's 2022 recruiting class and the 2nd linebacker in the class joining Raleigh Collins III.

