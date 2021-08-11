BREAKING: 2022 S Ashton Whitner Makes Decision

Another target is off the board for WVU.

Moments ago, class of 2022 safety Ashton Whitner (6'1", 190 lbs) of Greenville, SC announced his commitment to Georgia Southern on Instagram live.

Whitner chose Georgia Southern over offers from Army, Coastal Carolina, Furman, Marshall, Syracuse, Tulane, Liberty, and West Virginia.

As mentioned earlier today, Whitner had a high interest in WVU but they don't have room for him in this class with the guys they currently have committed and those that they are targeting higher up on the list.

Whitner had plans for an official visit to WVU from June 24th-26th but things didn't work out and was unable to make the visit. However, Whitner did complete two virtual visits/tours back in the spring, prior to the in-person visits taking place.

Over the last last two months, the Mountaineers have picked up commitments from safeties Christion Stokes, Ty Woodby, and Mumu Bin-Wahad.

