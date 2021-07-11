2022 Safety Steven Sannieniola Makes Decision

One target comes off the board for West Virginia on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon, class of 2022 safety Steven Sannieniola announced on Twitter that he has committed to Vanderbilt.

Sannieiniola chose the Commodores over finalists Purdue and West Virginia while also holding offers from Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Pitt, Virginia, and a few others.

A couple of weeks ago, Sannieniola told Mountaineer Maven that "WVU is up there right now [in his recruitment]. It's going to be hard for any school to beat them. I think the program is headed in the right direction. I think in a few years WVU could be a national powerhouse like the other top schools."

So, what changed?

Well, West Virginia has been loading up on defensive backs in the 2022 class with Jacolby Spells, Mumu Bin-Wahad, and Christion Stokes having all committed within the last three weeks. Jaden Mangham is expected to make his decision sometime soon and the Mountaineers are also sitting pretty for him as well. I wouldn't look at it as WVU lost out on Sannieniola to Vanderbilt, they just have several others committed/expected to commit and they need to save some room for other positions in this class.

