2022 WR Shawn Miller Sets Decision Date

The West Virginia coaching staff has been on quite the roll lately as they’ve been adding some major pieces to the 2022 recruiting class.

Later this week (Saturday, July 17th), one of the Mountaineers’ top targets, WR Shawn Miller (6'1", 190 lbs) of IMG Academy will be announcing his commitment.

Miller will be choosing between Arizona, Michigan State, Illinois, Indiana, and West Virginia.

Miller was on hand for West Virginia’s spring game back in April and then made an official visit to WVU in June.

“I feel like I can fit well into their air raid offense and make an impact early," Miller said of WVU. "The environment and fans have a lot of energy, are unique and crazy about their football program. They're a program that breeds potential playmakers like Tavon Austin and a bright winning future in the hands of Coach Brown."

