Skip to main content

BREAKING: WVU Lands Commitment from 2023 Cornerback

The Mountaineers add to the 2023 recruiting class.

Friday afternoon, class of 2023 cornerback Josiah Jackson (6'1", 175 lbs) of Fairfield, Ohio, announced on Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia.

Jackson chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Indiana, Iowa State, Kent State, Toledo, Vanderbilt, and Western Michigan.

"What sold me is how I can get free education, I get a chance to play in one of the best schemed defenses in college football and I can fit in the scheme, and it’s family-oriented. My family loves the program," Jackson told Mountaineers Now. "What I love most is how much the coaching staff cares for the players on and off the field and how they develop us to be not only better players, but better humans. The facilities are state of the art and they have all the resources needed to be successful."

This past season, Jackson recorded 40 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. He becomes the fourth member of WVU's 2023 class joining QB Raheim Jeter, RB Jahiem White, and DL Cameron Jackson. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For highlights and analysis of Josiah Jackson, CLICK HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_11320514_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Josiah Jackson

By Schuyler Callihan40 seconds ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan39 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17833763_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Can WVU Make the NIT Tournament?

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_17867185_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said About Being Ejected + Loss to Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) looks for an opening around Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second half at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

WATCH: Huggins, Curry and McNeil Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall17 hours ago
Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) handles the ball while defended by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) in the first half at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

West Virginia's Big 12 Tournament run Derailed

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
USATSI_17861933_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Ejected in 1st Half vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago