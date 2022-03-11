BREAKING: WVU Lands Commitment from 2023 Cornerback

Friday afternoon, class of 2023 cornerback Josiah Jackson (6'1", 175 lbs) of Fairfield, Ohio, announced on Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia.

Jackson chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Indiana, Iowa State, Kent State, Toledo, Vanderbilt, and Western Michigan.

"What sold me is how I can get free education, I get a chance to play in one of the best schemed defenses in college football and I can fit in the scheme, and it’s family-oriented. My family loves the program," Jackson told Mountaineers Now. "What I love most is how much the coaching staff cares for the players on and off the field and how they develop us to be not only better players, but better humans. The facilities are state of the art and they have all the resources needed to be successful."

This past season, Jackson recorded 40 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. He becomes the fourth member of WVU's 2023 class joining QB Raheim Jeter, RB Jahiem White, and DL Cameron Jackson.

For highlights and analysis of Josiah Jackson, CLICK HERE.

