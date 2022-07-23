Skip to main content

2023 CB Tayvon Nelson Makes Decision

The New Brooklyn, NY product has found his new home.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia coaching staff was hoping to add to the 2023 recruiting class on Saturday with the commitment of cornerback Tayvon Nelson. Instead, the Brooklyn, New York native spurned the Mountaineers and Penn State for Maryland. 

Nelson also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia Tech.

With Nelson now off the board, expect West Virginia to turn its attention to Cameren Fleming and Ja'Bril Rawls at cornerback. For more names to keep your eyes on, head over to our WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Hall of Traditions
Football

WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

By Christopher Hall2 hours ago
spells-jacolby-23392-1
Football

Freshmen Faces: CB Jacolby Spells Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler Callihan5 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan5 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Austin Davis delivering a go-ahead two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Davis went 1-4 with two RBI's.
Baseball

Austin Davis Transfers Within Big 12

By Christopher Hall19 hours ago
Depth chart reactions (2)
Football

Between The Eers: WVU's Place in the Big 12 Preseason Rankings

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
McCabe - Frazier
Football

Frazier and McCabe Nominated for 2021-22 Big 12 Conference Athlete of the Year

By Christopher Hall21 hours ago
USATSI_17298781_168388579_lowres (1)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Madden 23 Ratings for WVU Football Alums

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
WVU football helmet
Football

Jaylon Shelton Enrolls at WVU

By Christopher HallJul 22, 2022 11:17 AM EDT