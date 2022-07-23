2023 CB Tayvon Nelson Makes Decision

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia coaching staff was hoping to add to the 2023 recruiting class on Saturday with the commitment of cornerback Tayvon Nelson. Instead, the Brooklyn, New York native spurned the Mountaineers and Penn State for Maryland.

Nelson also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia Tech.

With Nelson now off the board, expect West Virginia to turn its attention to Cameren Fleming and Ja'Bril Rawls at cornerback. For more names to keep your eyes on, head over to our WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board.

