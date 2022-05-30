2023 OL Zachary Aamland Set to Announce Commitment Monday Evening

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Zachary Aamland revealed his top three schools on Sunday evening along with his decision date (today).

Later this evening, the 6'6", 285-pound product out of Hun High School in Princeton, New Jersey will be choosing between Illinois, Pitt, and West Virginia. The decision is set to be made at 5 p.m. EST.

As of Monday morning, I have not received confirmation as to which school Aamland will be choosing. However, I was told that it is not expected to be West Virginia. The staff was hoping to get Aamland on his visit which was set for June 23-25th before making his decision.

