2023 OL Zachary Aamland Set to Announce Commitment Monday Evening

Will the Mountaineers add to the 2023 class?

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Zachary Aamland revealed his top three schools on Sunday evening along with his decision date (today).

Later this evening, the 6'6", 285-pound product out of Hun High School in Princeton, New Jersey will be choosing between Illinois, Pitt, and West Virginia. The decision is set to be made at 5 p.m. EST.

As of Monday morning, I have not received confirmation as to which school Aamland will be choosing. However, I was told that it is not expected to be West Virginia. The staff was hoping to get Aamland on his visit which was set for June 23-25th before making his decision. 

