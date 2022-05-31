Skip to main content

2023 OT Zachary Aamland Chooses Illinois

The Mountaineers lose out on another offensive lineman.

On Sunday, class of 2023 offensive tackle Zachary Aamland (6'6", 285 lbs) of Hun High School in Princeton, New Jersey revealed that he would be making his college decision on Monday.

As expected, Aamland did not choose West Virginia. Instead, he made a verbal commitment to Illinois, also spurning Pitt. 

Aamland was scheduled to come to Morgantown for an official visit from June 23-25th. Although the commitment doesn't completely take that visit off the calendar, it surely makes it less likely. 

