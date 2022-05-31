2023 OT Zachary Aamland Chooses Illinois

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

On Sunday, class of 2023 offensive tackle Zachary Aamland (6'6", 285 lbs) of Hun High School in Princeton, New Jersey revealed that he would be making his college decision on Monday.

As expected, Aamland did not choose West Virginia. Instead, he made a verbal commitment to Illinois, also spurning Pitt.

Aamland was scheduled to come to Morgantown for an official visit from June 23-25th. Although the commitment doesn't completely take that visit off the calendar, it surely makes it less likely.

