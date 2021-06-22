2023 QB Earns Offer Following WVU Camp

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia coaching staff received news during their Gold & Blue camp that class of 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol had committed to the program. While learning they have landed their quarterback for this recruiting cycle they also had their eyes on class of 2023 QB Grayson Loftis (6'2", 205 lbs) of Greer, SC.

Following an impressive showing at the camp, the QBs coach Sean Reagan pulled Loftis aside and told him they were going to offer him.

"It's a great opportunity. A lot of great players have come out of WVU and they've played a lot of good football here," Loftis said of the offer. "We talked about the camp and he just said that I did a lot of good things and he looked forward to recruiting me. I think we will have a great relationship."

SUBSCRIBE TO MOUNTAINEERMAVEN.COM NOW!

The South Carolina native has watched WVU from afar throughout his childhood and mentioned the high-flying offense the Mountaineers had back in their first few years of playing in the Big 12.

"I remember watching Geno Smith and Tavon Austin highlights as a little kid before my games. They have a great program with a ton of great tradition. You can feel that when you're on campus."

The plan for Loftis is to return to Morgantown sometime in the fall to take in a game but that date is still being worked on.

Loftis also holds offers from Georgia, North Carolina, Charlotte, Marshall, Appalachian State, and Kentucky. There are no leaders at this stage of his recruitment but he did note that he does have a decision timeline laid out.

"The end of my junior season is what we're eyeing right now."

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Nicco Marchiol Gives WVU Something They Haven't Had in Years

German DE Aric Burton Sets Official Visit to WVU

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch, Decision Dates + Predictions

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.