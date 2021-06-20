German DE Aric Burton Sets Official Visit to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Following an impressive showing at WVU's Take Me Home camp earlier this month, class of 2022 edge rusher Aric Burton (Clearwater, FL) originally of Germany, received an offer from the Mountaineer coaching staff.

"I found out right after the one on ones with the coaches. They really like what I did and I'm really happy and grateful for the offer," Burton said. "It was a great camp. I learned a lot and it was a great experience. They have a really good program at WVU which is also good for international students such as me. They have great coaches and a friendly staff."

Burton told Mountaineer Maven that he has talked to current WVU defensive back and PPI Recruits alum Jaïro Faverus about the program and has had nothing but good things to say. "Jaïro loves it there and says they are building something special. He has also given me advice on how to be at my best."

Jesse Chinchar, head coach of Clearwater International Academy tells Mountaineer Maven and SI All-American's John Garica Jr. that Burton will be returning to Morgantown this Wednesday for an official visit.

Burton also holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, and Minnesota and has interest from Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and several others.

